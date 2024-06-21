Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Delhi minister Atishi will begin her indefinite fast over the prevailing water crisis in the national Capital on Friday afternoon. (PTI file photo)

“Despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing adequate water to Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha. I will start the ‘Water Satyagraha’ from today. I will go to Rajghat at 11am and pay tribute to Gandhiji. I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 noon. I will remain on fast until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana”, Atishi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and other MLAs had gathered at the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence from where they will proceed towards Raj Ghat.

CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will also accompany the AAP leaders to Raj Ghat.

From Raj Ghat, the AAP leaders will go to Jangpura where Atishi will begin her fast, an AAP official aware of the developments said.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders are planning to reach Tihar Jail in the evening expecting Kejriwal’s release which is subject to hearing in the Delhi high court on Friday.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.

“The accused is admitted to bail in the sum of ₹1 lakh,” vacation judge Niyay Bindu announced while pronouncing the verdict.

The judge added that the detailed order will be released on Friday morning.

However, ED has moved the Delhi high court challenging regular bail granted to Kejriwal in the excise policy case.