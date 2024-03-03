Delhi weather: Capital, Noida receive rainfall, IMD predicts more rain today

The parts of Delhi, Noida and other places in the national capital region woke up to a fresh spell of rain in the early morning hours of Sunday. Rain lashed several parts of Delhi, including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, Central Delhi, Raisina Road, Parliament Street area, and Pant Marg. Rain lashes parts of Delhi's Pant Marg.(ANI)

Following the rainfall, cloudy skies engulfed the region and the adjoining areas, bringing the temperature a notch down.

The Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden shift in weather as the region received light rainfall on Saturday morning with areas including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experiencing strong winds and a spell of showers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the northern India belt with states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024," IMD posted on X.

Although, the weather department said that there would no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India during the next three days it would fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

A Western Disturbance, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and its vicinity, alongside a trough extending from this circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, is currently influencing weather patterns, according to the weather agency. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national capital clocked the best Air Quality Index (AQI) in 137 days as a result of strong and gusty surface winds cruising at a speed of 40-50km/hour which filtered out pollutants and aided the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin, Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 117 (moderate) at 4pm on Saturday, the lowest since October 17, 2023, when it read 89 (satisfactory).

