Delhi weather: Light rain, cloudy sky likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with light rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 25.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 63. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 83 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Widespread rainfall has influenced AQI positively through the washout process. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days. Satisfactory AQI is forecasted for the next three days.”