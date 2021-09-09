Delhi weather: Light rain likely today, says IMD

Light rain or drizzle is likely to hit Delhi on Thursday. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast an intense spell for Delhi and surrounding region from September 6-10, officials said that the low-pressure area has shifted further away, and a moderate to heavy spell of rain may occur from September 10-12.

According to IMD officials, the low pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal is moving gradually and will reach northwest and central India by September 10 now.

“Light rain activity will, however, continue over the next few days. A moderate to heavy spell is likely from September 10 and may last over two days,” said a senior IMD official.

Weather experts said that this month, unlike July and August, so far has not seen a completely dry phase. Also, with the rain forecast over the next few days, September is likely to have more rainy days this monsoon in comparison to the past two months.