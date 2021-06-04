Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky today; AQI in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was also 24°C, and the maximum temperature was 38°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality dropped in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 186.

Also Read | Case count below 500 for the 1st time since mid-March, less than 50 deaths

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are strong and west south-westerly. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in Delhi for the next two days and local dust uplifting is likely. The short-lived dust spike is likely to improve by following the rain and the washing out process. AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next two days. An increase in the long-range transport of dust from the arid regions is likely as the transporting winds are becoming favorable. AQI is likely to slip to the moderate to poor category on June 6.”