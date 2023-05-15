Light rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday, but no respite from heat: IMD

Delhi experienced slightly warmer weather on Monday, with temperatures hitting 41.3 degrees Celsius (°C), two degrees above normal for this time of the year, even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain on Tuesday.

At Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. On Monday, the minimum (night) temperature at IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, was 25.2°C, slightly lower than the previous day’s 25.9°C. On Sunday, the maximum (day) temperature was 40.9°C. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the minimum (night) temperature at IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, was 25.2°C, slightly lower than the previous day’s 25.9°C. On Sunday, the maximum (day) temperature was 40.9°C.

“Due to local conditions such as high moisture content and heat, there is a 50% chance of light rain and drizzle on Tuesday. Another western disturbance will occur beginning on May 17. Finally, there is a chance of rain on May 18 due to its impact,” said IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the day temperature on Tuesday will be around 41°C, while the minimum will be around 26°C. IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in one or two places on Tuesday afternoon or evening with gusty winds of 30-40kmph.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast, the day temperature will be in the 41-42°C range, with the minimum rising to 25-26 °C in the coming days.

On Monday, Delhi’s air quality improved and entered the moderate category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin, the Capital had an air quality index (AQI) of 162. With a reading of 259 on Sunday, AQI was in the “poor” category. An AQI of zero to 50 is considered “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON