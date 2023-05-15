Heavy rain lashes Kolkata, over 230 houses damaged in Mizoram post cyclone Mocha

Heavy rain lashed West Bengal's capital city Kolkata after the powerful cyclone 'Mocha' made landfall along the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts on Sunday. Cyclone Mocha: Rain lashes parts of Kolkata post the storm.(Twitter/ ANI)

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, around 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged under the affect of the storm, news agency PTI reported on Monday citing officials.

"Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged. A total of 5,749 people in over 50 villages were affected by the powerful winds on Sunday, though no fatalities were reported", officials added.

Mizoram's Siaha district, adjoining with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damages, the report added.

The storm made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday, after intensifying into a category-5 storm, leading to excessive damage in the southeastern coastlines, forcing evacuation of over five lakh people in low lying areas.

Read here: Cyclone Mocha floods homes in western Myanmar; at least 6 killed, 700 injured

Meanwhile, six deaths and over 700 injures were reported in Myanmar by the local media and rescue groups and several people were injured in Bangladesh, which was spared the predicted direct hit by the cyclone.

According to news agency AP, rescuers on Monday evacuated over 1,000 people trapped along western Myanmar's coast after the cyclone cut off communications.

Mocha made landfall near Sittwe township with winds blowing up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said. By midday Monday, it had weakened to a tropical depression, according to the India Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from agencies)