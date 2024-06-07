Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rain, duststorm with 35 kmph speed | Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain for the national capital on Friday, June 7. This will be accompanied by dust storms or thunderstorms and strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph, occasionally gusty throughout the day. Commuters during light rain in NCR. (File)

“Partly cloudy sky. Dust storm/thunderstorm with very light rain. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day,” the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi, said in its weather forecast for Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said, “Isolated to scattered very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 06th-07th June, 2024. Duststorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 06th and Rajasthan during 06th-07th June, 2024. Isolated hailstorm very likely over West Rajasthan on 07th June, 2024.”

Similar cloudy weather is expected on June 8. On June 9, the sky will be clear with gusty winds. From June 10 to June 12, the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds.

‘Weather change due to western disturbance’

The IMD said that the city is experiencing a “weather change due to the influence of a new western disturbance.”

On Thursday night, a strong dust storm swept across several areas of Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature dropped from 44 degrees Celsius the previous day to 41.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, according to the IMD, providing residents with some relief from the intense heat.

According to the IMD bulletin, the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal, while the relative humidity fluctuated between 39 per cent and 57 per cent.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, other weather stations in Delhi, such as Najafgarh and Narela, observed maximum temperatures of 44.4 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Aya Nagar recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 40.6 degrees Celsius, and Palam 42.3 degrees Celsius.