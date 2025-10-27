Delhi: Woman crossing road in Nangloi hit by SUV, dies; driver at large

A 60-year-old woman died allegedly after a black Mahindra Scorpio hit her while she was crossing the road on Saturday morning in west Delhi’s Nangloi. The driver fled the spot and is yet to be identified, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Neema Devi, a resident of Nasirpur in southwest Delhi who worked as a house help. While passersby took her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangolpuri after the accident, police were informed at around 8.30am.

“The caller had reported that a woman crossing the road near Nangloi Phool Mandi had been hit by a black Scorpio car which fled from the scene. The vehicle’s number could not be noted,” said a senior police officer.

Officials said no eyewitnesses were found who could identify the vehicle or driver. “The PCR call details and CCTV footage from the area are being scanned to trace the vehicle. The driver is yet to be identified,” the officer said.

Later in the day, hospital authorities informed the police that Devi succumbed to her injuries during treatment. A case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered.

“We are coordinating with the regional transport office to identify all black Scorpio vehicles passing through Nangloi Chowk around the time of the incident,” the officer said.

The woman’s postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Further probe is underway.