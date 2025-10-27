Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi: Woman crossing road in Nangloi hit by SUV, dies; driver at large

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:58 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    (Representational image)
    (Representational image)

    A 60-year-old woman died after being hit by a black Mahindra Scorpio in Nangloi, Delhi. The driver fled, and police are investigating the incident.

    A 60-year-old woman died allegedly after a black Mahindra Scorpio hit her while she was crossing the road on Saturday morning in west Delhi’s Nangloi. The driver fled the spot and is yet to be identified, police said.

    According to police, the deceased was identified as Neema Devi, a resident of Nasirpur in southwest Delhi who worked as a house help. While passersby took her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangolpuri after the accident, police were informed at around 8.30am.

    “The caller had reported that a woman crossing the road near Nangloi Phool Mandi had been hit by a black Scorpio car which fled from the scene. The vehicle’s number could not be noted,” said a senior police officer.

    Officials said no eyewitnesses were found who could identify the vehicle or driver. “The PCR call details and CCTV footage from the area are being scanned to trace the vehicle. The driver is yet to be identified,” the officer said.

    Later in the day, hospital authorities informed the police that Devi succumbed to her injuries during treatment. A case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered.

    “We are coordinating with the regional transport office to identify all black Scorpio vehicles passing through Nangloi Chowk around the time of the incident,” the officer said.

    The woman’s postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Further probe is underway.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi: Woman Crossing Road In Nangloi Hit By SUV, Dies; Driver At Large
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes