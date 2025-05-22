Delhi woman held for impersonating, stalking husband’s ‘acquaintance’

New Delhi The accused and the man married in 2023, and upon spotting her husband and the victim in a photo, she allegedly used her husband’s mobile phone without his knowledge and sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old woman was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating and stalking another woman on social media, to stop her from conversing with her husband, police said.

According to police, the accused and the man married in 2023, and upon spotting her husband and the victim in a photo, she allegedly used her husband’s mobile phone without his knowledge and sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. Following this, the woman blocked the man’s account.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said, “The victim, who’s aged around 30, and works at a private firm, had blocked the man’s account (husband of the accused) after seeing the messages. However, the accused was still not relieved. She then created a fake account of the victim and messaged her friends and colleagues to get details about her, stalk her and also collect her photos. She then tried to impersonate the victim to check if her husband sent a friend request…”

Police said the accused created the fake profile over the past six months, and that they zeroed in on her by tracing her SIM. She was arrested from her residence in Ghazipur.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that she wanted to “ensure” that her husband did not talk to the victim. “She also took pictures of the complainant from her friends’ Instagram accounts and uploaded edited pictures on her fake account. We found her husband was not aware of all this,” said Banthia.

The accused is a postgraduate in arts and is a homemaker, police said.