Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi woman held for impersonating, stalking husband’s ‘acquaintance’

ByJignasa Sinha
May 22, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Police said the accused created the fake profile over the past six months, and that they zeroed in on her by tracing her SIM

New Delhi

The accused and the man married in 2023, and upon spotting her husband and the victim in a photo, she allegedly used her husband’s mobile phone without his knowledge and sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. (Representative photo)
The accused and the man married in 2023, and upon spotting her husband and the victim in a photo, she allegedly used her husband’s mobile phone without his knowledge and sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old woman was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating and stalking another woman on social media, to stop her from conversing with her husband, police said.

According to police, the accused and the man married in 2023, and upon spotting her husband and the victim in a photo, she allegedly used her husband’s mobile phone without his knowledge and sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram. Following this, the woman blocked the man’s account.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said, “The victim, who’s aged around 30, and works at a private firm, had blocked the man’s account (husband of the accused) after seeing the messages. However, the accused was still not relieved. She then created a fake account of the victim and messaged her friends and colleagues to get details about her, stalk her and also collect her photos. She then tried to impersonate the victim to check if her husband sent a friend request…”

Police said the accused created the fake profile over the past six months, and that they zeroed in on her by tracing her SIM. She was arrested from her residence in Ghazipur.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that she wanted to “ensure” that her husband did not talk to the victim. “She also took pictures of the complainant from her friends’ Instagram accounts and uploaded edited pictures on her fake account. We found her husband was not aware of all this,” said Banthia.

The accused is a postgraduate in arts and is a homemaker, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi woman held for impersonating, stalking husband’s ‘acquaintance’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On