Delhi woman kidnaps 2-month-old boy to sacrifice him and resurrect her dead father

To bring back to life her father who died a month ago, a 25-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped a two-month-old baby boy from his parents on Thursday with the intent to sacrifice the infant and resurrect her father, police said.

The woman spent the night with the child in her car on the streets of Delhi and was looking for the right opportunity to carry out the human sacrifice, the police said. But before she could do it, teams of the south-east district police tracked her location and arrested her from Kotla Mubarakpur area in south Delhi.They safely rescued the kidnapped child, who had a 102 degree fever and was almost unconscious at the time of rescue; he had not been not properly fed for hours, said the police.

“We have arrested the woman, identified by her single name as Sweta, and are interrogating her to ascertain who influenced her to kidnapped the infant with a view to sacrifice him and resurrect her dead father. Since the woman has a criminal history -- she was previously involved in two robbery and burglary cases -- she is a hard nut to crack. She is not cooperating with us and is misleading us by giving vague responses,” said an investigator, asking not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said on Thursday around 4pm, the Amar Colony police station received information that a two-month-old baby boy was kidnapped by an unknown woman from Garhi area near East of Kailash in south Delhi.

A police team reached the child’s house and met with his parents, who said they got the baby through IVF, 20 years after their marriage. “It was a heart-wrenching scene at the house. The mother was constantly screaming while the father looked devastated,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

The police personnel counselled the parents and assured them that their son will be safely rescued if they cooperated with the inquiry. The parents told the police that Sweta, who kidnapped their son, had first met them at the maternity ward of Safdarjung hospital and had introduced herself as a member of an NGO that worked for newborn babies and their mothers.

The woman befriended the parents by promising them free medical consultation and medicines to the mother and her child, said DCP Pandey.

Sweta took their residential address on the pretext of examining the growth of the infant. On November 9, she visited their house for the infant’s check-up. She turned up again the next day, induced the mother with her talks and tricked her into handing over the baby to her for an outing. The mother sent her 21-year-old niece with them, she said.

“The women left in Sweta’s Maruti Swift car and on the way Sweta offered the child’s relative a cold drink. She fell unconscious and Sweta dumped her somewhere in Ghaziabad in an unconscious state and left with the child. After regaining her consciousness, the relative informed the child’s parents about the kidnapping. Subsequently, we were informed about the crime,” added the DCP.

A case of kidnapping was registered and multiple teams were formed under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police (Kalkaji). The teams scanned CCTV cameras and got the registration number of the car that helped them locate the house of the suspect. A raid was conducted but the suspect could not be found there. The team activated their human intelligence network and kept tracing the suspect through technical surveillance.

“Around 4pm Friday, our team received information that the suspect would come near Arya Samaj temple in Kotla Mubarakpur. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the woman was caught. The kidnapped child was safely rescued from her car. The suspect, Sweta, is unmarried and lives with her mother in Kotla Mubarakpur area. She disclosed to the police the real motive behind kidnapping the infant,” said DCP Pandey.

