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Delhi: Woman killed by boyfriend for refusing physical ties with his uncle; body stuffed in bed box

Senior officers said the 22-year-old confessed that he killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to be physically intimate with his uncle.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 10:58 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 35-year-old woman was murdered and her body stuffed inside a double bed box allegedly by her 22-year-old “boyfriend” at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the prime accused, who ran a chicken shop near her residence. (Representational/HT Photo)

Police said the prime accused, single name, was arrested on Wednesday along with his 50-year-old uncle and the uncle’s 52-year-old friend for allegedly assisting in the crime.

Senior officers said the 22-year-old confessed that he killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to be physically intimate with the 52-year-old and his uncle.

Also read: Mother arrested for killing 11-month-old son

“He allegedly pinned the woman to the floor with his hands and legs, causing injuries to her forehead, smothered her with a blanket, and then strangled her. He stuffed the body into a bed box at the PG accommodation owned by his friend. His uncle and the uncle’s friend remained on guard outside the room, and later helped him flee,” said a senior police officer investigating the case.

Investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the prime accused, who ran a chicken shop near her residence. On Tuesday around 4.30pm, the two went to the room. The other two also reached there.

“The 22-year-old fought with her, pinned her down, smothered and strangled her. He then hid the body in the bed box and fled with the other two,” said an officer involved in the probe.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

police murder delhi delhi news delhi police
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