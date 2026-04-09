Delhi: Woman killed by boyfriend for refusing physical ties with his uncle; body stuffed in bed box

A 35-year-old woman was murdered and her body stuffed inside a double bed box allegedly by her 22-year-old “boyfriend” at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the prime accused, who ran a chicken shop near her residence. (Representational/HT Photo)

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Police said the prime accused, single name, was arrested on Wednesday along with his 50-year-old uncle and the uncle’s 52-year-old friend for allegedly assisting in the crime.

Senior officers said the 22-year-old confessed that he killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to be physically intimate with the 52-year-old and his uncle.

Also read: Mother arrested for killing 11-month-old son

“He allegedly pinned the woman to the floor with his hands and legs, causing injuries to her forehead, smothered her with a blanket, and then strangled her. He stuffed the body into a bed box at the PG accommodation owned by his friend. His uncle and the uncle’s friend remained on guard outside the room, and later helped him flee,” said a senior police officer investigating the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said the Mangolpuri police station received a call around 7pm Tuesday reporting that a woman’s body had been found inside a bed box in a room of building in Patthar Market.. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said the Mangolpuri police station received a call around 7pm Tuesday reporting that a woman’s body had been found inside a bed box in a room of building in Patthar Market.. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the spot and learnt that a PG facility was being run on the floor by a man who lived in one of the rooms. He told police that he 22-year-old had asked for access to his room for a few hours to meet a woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the spot and learnt that a PG facility was being run on the floor by a man who lived in one of the rooms. He told police that he 22-year-old had asked for access to his room for a few hours to meet a woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When the PG owner returned around 7pm, he found the room unlocked and the accused missing. On entering, he noticed a leg protruding from the bed box. He opened it and found the woman’s body, after which he alerted police, officers said. “The body bore strangulation marks and injuries on the forehead. It was sent for a post-mortem examination. The woman, a Mangolpuri resident, worked as a domestic help. She was married and had three children,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal. Police said a case under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the PG owner returned around 7pm, he found the room unlocked and the accused missing. On entering, he noticed a leg protruding from the bed box. He opened it and found the woman’s body, after which he alerted police, officers said. “The body bore strangulation marks and injuries on the forehead. It was sent for a post-mortem examination. The woman, a Mangolpuri resident, worked as a domestic help. She was married and had three children,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal. Police said a case under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the prime accused, who ran a chicken shop near her residence. On Tuesday around 4.30pm, the two went to the room. The other two also reached there.

“The 22-year-old fought with her, pinned her down, smothered and strangled her. He then hid the body in the bed box and fled with the other two,” said an officer involved in the probe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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