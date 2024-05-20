Delhi zoo deploys coolers, sprinklers to help animals beat the heat

The National Zoological Park in Delhi has taken an array of measures, from installing water coolers outside bear and lion enclosures to deploying water sprinklers for elephants and deer, to help animals and birds beat the heat as mercury levels continue to soar in the Capital. A zookeeper uses a hosepipe to give elephants a bath during summer. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C, with heatwave conditions prevailing in the city and the temperature expected to hit 46°C by the weekend.

An official at the zoo, under the condition of anonymity, said they have implemented a “summer management plan”, under which diets of animals have been changed to include watermelons and cucumbers for simians, bears, elephants and most herbivores. Additionally, coconut water is also being given to simians.

“We are looking at different interventions for specific animals. Elephants are being cooled down using a hosepipe. For bears, fruit ice cubes are also being given during this heat,” the official said.

Animals prone to suffering adverse effects of heat, such as elephants, are being provided a bath at least three times a day through hosepipes and pressure pumps, as compared to once a day in other seasons. Similarly, rhinoceroses are being bathed at least twice a day, the zoo official said.

“All staff at animal enclosures have been asked to remain vigilant during peak hours of the day. In case of a behavioural change in any animal, instructions are in place to inform the hospital at the zoo,” the official said.

Changes in behaviour include not eating properly, or showing lethargy.

The Delhi zoo is currently home to 96 species of animals, including white tigers, elephants, rhinoceroses and the Asiatic lion.

For visitors, zoo officials said, it was ensuring availability of fresh drinking water through its water coolers, which are placed every few 100 metres. “Cold water is being provided through water coolers, which are regularly being replenished. From April, four kiosks have also been made operational inside the zoo for visitors to purchase cold drinks and snacks,” the official said.