Delhi zoo prepares winter management plan for denizens

The Delhi Zoo has prepared a detailed winter management plan for different species. The zoo has already implemented a change in the diet from October 1 by incorporating seasonal fruits and vegetables, and will make with infrastructure changes such as creating special temporary shelters to keep out the cold, installing heaters, thatch covers to block winds and dehumidifiers, after temperatures dips further next month, officials said. Two Royal Bengal tigers at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Officials said that the winter-specific diet focuses on incorporating dry fruits such as nuts, jaggery and sugarcane, with changes to also be implemented for different species.

“For carnivores, the red meat intake increases from 10 kg to 12 kg. For herbivores, amla (Indian gooseberry) is incorporated in the diet,” said a senior zoo official.

The official said that in previous years heaters were already installed by October, but this year they plan to install heaters in November once night-time temperature drops significantly. “Days are still warm and nights are also comfortable and not too cold for the animals. So we are yet to install heaters,” the official added.

In enclosures, wooden planks and mats are also planned to keep animals from directly coming in contact with the cold surface. This will particularly be used for bird and herbivores with paddy-straw bedding. The official added that continuous monitoring of animals is also carried out in the winter months, with these being shifted to the zoo hospital if an animal falls sick.

“The change in weather means animals are also prone to falling sick, so in addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, we also give nutrient supplements and immuno-boosters to support their health,” the official added.

The Delhi zoo, inaugurated in 1959, currently houses more than 97 different animal species, including white tigers, Royal Bengal tigers, rhinoceroses and hippopotamuses, among others. The zoo has gradually been increasing its species count by bringing in new animals via exchanges with other zoos. The species count was 83 in 2020 and it increased to 90 in 2021. Seven more species were added in the last two years.