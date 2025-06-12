Delhi zoo revises norms to allow 1-day adoptions

The Delhi zoo authorities are working to revise their animal adoption policy to get more residents’ involvement in wildlife conservation and to allow for cheaper and shorter adoptions, officials said, adding that the new policy is likely to be rolled out this year. An elephant takes cools off with a hose shower at Delhi zoological Park as the temperature rises in the Capital (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The idea, they said, is to make the process affordable even for visitors who wish to take animals home for a single day — to celebrate birthdays or other occasions.

“The number of people adopting animals at present is fairly low. We are looking to change that. The idea is to make the process of adoption simpler, with people being able to adopt animals for much shorter periods — of one month, three months, six months and even a single day. Earlier, they could only do it for one or two years. Visitors may adopt an animal on their birthday. Similarly, we will encourage people to adopt animals when it is the birthday of an animal at our zoo,” Sanjeet Kumar, director of the zoo, said.

The animal adoption programme, launched in 2022, was initially aimed at helping fund the upkeep of animals through contributions by individuals, companies and institutions. Adopters were allowed to support an animal for a minimum of one year, with incentives such as membership cards, a certificate, monthly visits, and signages featuring their name near the animal enclosure.

Despite the benefits, zoo officials admit the uptake has been limited, with only a handful of animals — including a white tiger, an elephant, rhinos, and a few exotic birds — having been adopted under the scheme so far.

Kumar said the reason for lack of participation could be the high adoption fee and that a revamped fee structure is in the works. “We will divide the animals and birds into four to five categories and define a standardised fee for adoption. The one-day adoption fees will start at ₹100 or ₹500 — based on the category of the animal. At present, ₹600 is the lowest fee for adoption and it goes up to ₹6 lakh,” he said.

Further, the zoo is also exploring possibilities of making adoption contributions eligible for income tax exemption, which could be part of the revised policy rollout expected later this year.

Spread across 176 acres, the Delhi zoo was inaugurated in 1959 and is home to over 1,100 animals representing nearly 95 species, including endangered ones like the Asiatic Lion, one-horned rhinoceros, and Indian wolf. HT had recently reported how the zoo is also preparing for a larger revamp, with officials finalising plans for a multi-crore upgradation focused on improved animal habitats and visitor facilities, which includes glass walls and natural enclosures.