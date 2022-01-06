Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi zoo shut as Covid cases spiral
The Delhi zoo has been shut temporarily, in keeping with state guidelines that require entertainment parks in the city to down shutters amid a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi zoo has been shut temporarily, in keeping with state guidelines that require entertainment parks in the city to down shutters amid a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The zoo has been shut indefinitely as per the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. Regular operations behind the scenes to take care of the animals will continue, but no visitors are allowed now,” said Anamika, joint director of the Delhi zoo.

The DDMA order was issued on Tuesday,and the zoo was closed the day after that.

Delhi’s National Zoological Park was reopened on April 1 last year after being shut for over a year owing to the pandemic. However, it was shut weeks later as a bird flu outbreak spread across the city. The zoo then reopened on August 1 last year.

