Delhi Zoo to get gharials, Bengal tiger under exchange with Patna

Delhi Zoo will soon have gharials, Indian grey wolfs and a royal Bengal tiger under an animal exchange programme approved with Patna Zoo, said officials on Sunday, adding that in exchange the zoo will give away Manipur deer (Sangai), a white tiger, painted storks, white pelicans and black bucks. The zoo has seven Royal Bengal tigers, which includes recently born cubs, including males and females. (HT Archive)

Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said each of the three species were being brought in with different goals. “We will get four Indian grey wolf, two males and two females. Presently, we have only one female wolf. The goal is breeding.”

A male Royal Bengal tiger is also being brought in for this purpose. The zoo has seven Royal Bengal tigers, which includes recently born cubs, including males and females.

“We will get four gharials to our existing fleet of three with the goal to increase our gharial numbers for visitors,” added Kumar.

In the exchange, Kumar said, the Delhi zoo will send away six Sangai deers, a female white tiger, four painted storks, four white pelican and four black bucks.

“These were surplus animals. Exchanges with other zoos are also in the pipeline and are being discussed,” he said.

The animal exchanges, according to rules, have been agreed upon by both the zoos and the Central Zoo Authority.

This comes just weeks after the National Zoo Workers’ Union on January 14 alleged that a jackal, who escaped from and hid in a burrow in the Himalayan Black Bear’s enclosure, had been burnt alive as staff tried to catch it. They had also used chilly powder during this operation.

While the zoo had denied this, it asked the joint director to investigate the allegations.

Kumar said the investigation is complete, with the joint director having submitted the detailed inquiry report to him on Saturday. “It is being examined for further action,” said Kumar.