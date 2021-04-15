IND USA
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a curfew will be imposed in Delhi on April 17 and 18 to break the chain of transmission in the city.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi zoo to remain closed on coming weekend

"As per DDMA guidelines dated April 15, the National Zoological Park will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Friday is the weekly off at the zoo," Delhi zoo director Ramesh Pandey said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:27 PM IST

The Delhi zoo will remain closed this coming weekend in compliance with the city government's curfew order, a senior official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a curfew will be imposed in Delhi on April 17 and 18 to break the chain of transmission in the city.

According to an official order, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday). Gymnasiums, auditoriums, malls, spas, entertainment parks and assembly halls will remain closed in the national capital till April 30.

