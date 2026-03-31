Delhi: 2 MCD officials held for taking ₹4L bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested the deputy commissioner and an administrative officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly demanding ₹4 lakh bribe while looking into complaints against the two suspended employees. Chief minister’s office also asserted “zero tolerance” to corruption in Delhi after the arrests on Tuesday.

Accused deputy commissioner colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra and administrative officer Devanshu Gautam are both posted at MCD’s Shahdara north zone.

Mishra –- working on deputation –- is the inquiry officer in complaints against two suspended MCD employees. Officials said that the employees had approached the CBI, claiming that Gautam demanded ₹4 lakh bribe on behalf of Mishra in return for favouring them in the inquiry report.

“It was alleged that the accused administrative officer demanded illegal gratification/undue advantage of ₹4 lakh from the complainants on behalf of the accused deputy commissioner, Shahdara North Zone, MCD, for forwarding their inquiry report in their favour,” the CBI said in a statement.

After complaints from the MCD employees, the CBI on Monday laid a trap and caught Gautam demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainants. “During further proceedings, the role of the accused deputy commissioner also surfaced. Both accused persons have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” the statement added.

Chief minister’s office also asserted “zero tolerance” to corruption in Delhi after the arrests on Tuesday.

“Zero tolerance for corruption in Delhi. Strict action. No exceptions. No protection for anyone. We are unwavering in our commitment to clean and transparent governance,” the CMO posted.

Meanwhile, CBI also said that strict action against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption. “Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit the Office of CBI...or call on 011-24367887 and 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information,” the agency said.