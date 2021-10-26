Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: AAP MLAs, councillors to take up mega fogging drive to fight dengue
Delhi: AAP MLAs, councillors to take up mega fogging drive to fight dengue

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the campaign will begin from October 27. “BJP’s inaction regarding dengue control is costing lives,” he said
Bhardwaj said fogging has only covered 5-7% of the state so far. He said the AAP campaign will cover “every ward, locality and lane”. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of inaction, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that its MLAs and councillors in Delhi will start a fogging initiative across the city from Wednesday in its fight against dengue. The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the city government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

“After BJP’s reckless governance failure, AAP’s workers will take charge of public health. AAP MLAs and councillors will start a mega fogging campaign from October 27. The BJP’s inaction regarding dengue control is costing lives,” said AAP’s MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj at a press conference.

He further said, “The BJP has not taken a single step to keep dengue in check. They are on a continuous quest to defame Delhi by putting the lives of the people of Delhi at risk. The BJP doesn’t want to protect Delhiites. Fogging this year has been done in only 5-7% of the state and anti-malaria inspectors haven’t even gone to the ground yet. AAP workers will take the onus of protecting the people of Delhi. Every ward, locality and lane will be covered in the drive.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “It is really shocking to see AAP stooping down so low that they have started using sensitive issues such as dengue to politically malign BJP-ruled civic bodies. In the process, they are even denying credit to municipal health, sanitation and domestic breeding checkers who are working over time currently. Due to the hard work of municipal staff, the spread of dengue and malaria is well under control but sadly, just to indulge in dirty politics, AAP leaders, including MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, are unnecessarily creating fear among people with baseless allegations.”

New Delhi
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
