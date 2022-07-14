‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers.
Thapan is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder of Moosewala. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
The interrogation of the five arrested suspects exposed a well-managed web of passport agents, middlemen and employees of local Aadhaar Kendra centres, who helped the city’s gangsters flee the country by helping them get passports.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by gunmen on May 29 when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. After the murder, Thapan had posted messages on his unverified social media accounts, claiming that he along with Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Goldie Brar (currently based in Canada) were behind the murder.
The Punjab and Delhi Police have confirmed that the murder was planned by Bishnoi’s gang. Police had said that Bishnoi’s two accomplices, Sachin Thapan and Anmol Bishnoi, fled India using fake passports. While the gunmen and other people who assisted in the murder have been arrested by Punjab and Delhi Police, Thapan and Anmol are on the run. Police suspect the gang also helped Anmol get a passport, and are looking for evidence. The two criminals are suspected to have escaped to Dubai, police said.
Benita Mary Jaiker, deputy commissioner of police (south district) identified the four held for the fraud as Rahul Sarkar, 27, Arjit Kumar, 55, Somnath Prajapat, 33 and Naveen Prajapat, 33. Police did not reveal the name of the fifth suspect, a woman.
“The gang had a nexus with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other criminals. Thapan , Bishnoi’s nephew, was involved in the conspiracy behind the Moosewala’s murder,” DCP Jaiker said.
The officer said that on July 4, police received information about a man named Rahul Sarkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Acting on the information, we laid a trap near the Saket Metro Station foot overbridge and arrested Sarkar,” she said.
Police said that during interrogation, Sarkar revealed the names of his accomplices. Sarkar runs a computerised documents shop where he helped people apply for PAN cards, other documents and fill online forms.
Police said the woman suspect, who works with an event management company, introduced Sarkar to Arjit sometime last year. They said Arjit, a resident of Punjab, called up Sarkar on WhatsApp, sought Sarkar’s help in getting a passport for Thapan.
Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Mir's lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit.
Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in TADA Court
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front founder-turned-separatist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, on Wednesday requested that he be allowed to physically appear before the TADA Court for the hearing of two cases – the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four Indian Air Force officials. On Wednesday, Malik had appeared for the hearing of the case pertaining to the killing of the officers through videoconferencing.
Two months after terms ended, MCD prods 37 councillors to return laptops
New Delhi: Although the terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended some two months ago, 37 of them have not returned their official laptops and other office accessories, officials said. Municipal authorities have written letters to the 37 former councillors from all three political parties to return the government property, they said on condition of anonymity.
Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD
Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja's troops in 1931. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.
167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity's active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive. After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday. At 72, Chandigarh led tricity's daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
