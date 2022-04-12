Delhi: Cloudy skies snap five-day heatwave streak in the city
New Delhi: Mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi as cloudy skies ended the five-day heatwave streak and provided some relief with temperature dipping two-three degrees in most parts of the Capital.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5°C on Tuesday – three degrees above normal and over three degrees below the year’s high of 42.6°C recorded on Monday.
Met officials said the cloudy conditions were primarily due to a western disturbance (WD) impacting northwest India, adding that it is unlikely to bring any rain in the Capital even as drizzle activity is expected in Haryana over next two days.
Delhi recorded five consecutive days of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions till Monday -- the most for the month since 2017, when April recorded six days when the maximum temperature was high enough for it to be classified a heatwave. With close to three weeks to go, this record is likely to be broken, especially with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a short-lived, mild window of relief.
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to stay around the 39-degree mark for the next two days, before rising to the 40-degree mark again by Friday.
“This western disturbance is not likely to bring rain to Delhi, but dry thunderstorm activity and windy conditions may be seen over the next couple of days in places. This is likely to provide a slight cooling effect in comparison to the 42-degree highs seen over the last couple of days,” he said, adding that parts of NCR cities may see some drizzle activity.
According to the IMD, another western disturbance is expected across the northern plains from April 18-20, but forecasts show that too will only bring cloudy skies over Delhi. “This indicates heatwave conditions are likely to abate until at least April 20 and after that, the maximum temperature would have to be over 42.5°C or more to fulfil the heatwave criteria,” Jenamani added.
A heatwave is when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal. The average normal temperature is 37.9°C in the days after April 20, and so, for IMD to declare heatwave conditions in the Capital, the maximum temperature will have to be above 42.5°C.
While Safdarjung recorded a high of 39.5 degrees on Tuesday, it was 39.4°C at Palam, 39.6°C at Lodhi road. The highest maximum was recorded at the Yamuna Sports Complex, where it touched 41.1°C.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 22.5°C – two degrees above normal.
Delhi touched the 40-degree mark for the first time this year on Thursday, recording a high of 40°C. It rose to 41.6°C on Friday, 42.4°C on Saturday before dipping slightly to 41.8°C on Sunday. On Monday, it was at its highest so far this year, at 42.6 degrees.
The normal mark for April 6-10 is 34.7 degrees, while it is 36.1 degrees for April 11 until 15.
Forecast for Wednesday shows partly cloudy skies will continue to prevail over Delhi, with the temperature hovering between 39°C and 22°C.
