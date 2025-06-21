Delhi CM sets 2027 deadline for water, sewer lines in unauthorised colonies

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), focusing on three key areas — the agency’s budgetary action plan, progress on Yamuna cleaning and related projects, and ongoing water supply and sewerage initiatives. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Gupta announced that a large-scale public awareness campaign will soon be launched to educate citizens on river conservation, cleanliness, and pollution prevention. She added that she will personally monitor the Yamuna cleaning drive through monthly reviews and field visits to various stretches of the river.

Setting an ambitious deadline, the CM directed that water and sewer lines must be laid in all unauthorised colonies by December 2027. She also asked officials to prepare a detailed plan to prevent stormwater from unauthorised colonies from entering the sewer network.

“Delhi government is implementing a comprehensive 45-point action plan to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna River by eliminating pollution, restoring its ecosystem, and transforming it into a clean, vibrant, and accessible water body for the city’s residents,” said Gupta.

“The plan focuses on key areas such as treated water inflow, drain and stormwater management, solid waste and sewage control, governance and enforcement, real-time monitoring, riverfront development, public engagement, and management of septage and dairy waste,” she added.

Gupta said the government’s multipronged, phased approach includes drain treatment, expansion of the sewerage network, and the installation of modern sewage treatment plants (STPs). Currently, 303 drainage projects worth an estimated ₹8,000 crore are underway. Departments have been instructed to ensure timely completion with strict adherence to quality and environmental standards.