Delhi: Gogi’s aide order killing of man who celebrated murder of his boss

New Delhi: Deepak Singh alias Radha, an alleged gangster of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, was shot dead by members of the rival Jitender Gogi gang on October 11, because he had thrown a party to celebrate Gogi’s murder, Delhi Police said on Saturday after arresting four men in the case.

Police have also confirmed that Deepak’s murder was planned by gangsters lodged in two different jails in Delhi.

Police officers privy to the investigation said on Saturday that the police have formally arrested jailed gangsters -- Rohit Moi (Gogi’s second-in-command) from Tihar and another close aide, Kapil Maan from Mandoli jail. Two others, Sahil Solanki and Naveen Sharma have also been arrested.

Officers said Moi planned the murder because he had learnt about Deepak throwing a party outside his house in Rohtak, Haryana, on the night of September 24 -- the day when Gogi was shot at 18 times by two gunmen, allegedly members of the rival gangs, inside a courtroom at Rohini district court.

The two gunmen entered the court room dressed as lawyers; waited for over half an hour for Gogi and shot him 18 times, within seconds of Gogi entering the court room. Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi, who had at least 19 criminal cases, was on top of the list of Delhi Police’s most wanted men. Gogi was arrested from a flat in Gurugram along with his aides Rohit Moi(currently arrested for last week ‘s murder) and Kuldeep Fajja (died in a police encounter earlier this year.)

Delhi Police and the prisons are on high alert since Gogi’s murder. Police suspect that Gogi’s associates may try to murder Tillu.

A police officer, privy to the questioning of the four men, said Deepak was not an active member of the Tillu gang but had thrown a party after Gogi’s death.

“Gangster Rohit Moi got to know about Deepak celebrating Gogi’s murder through his friends. Moi spoke to another key gang member, Kapil Maan, at the Mandoli jail and planned the murder. They also followed Deepak for 4-5 days. Currently, Moi is running Gogi’s gang from inside jail, and another absconding member Deepak Pehal alias Boxer is running the gang from outside,” a police officer said.

On the evening of October 11, Deepak was shot dead outside Rohini sector 15-16 market. Deepak had at least five criminal cases against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, said, “ Immediately after the incident, our teams analysed CCTV footage and activated our sources. We also mounted technical surveillance and arrested Sahil Solanki, a close associate of jailed gangsters Rohit Moi and Kapil Maan. They have also been arrested from jail. Another person Naveen Sharma has also been arrested in the case. We are questioning them and probing the case.”

The Jitender Gogi gang is embroiled a decade long rivalry with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, led by Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria. In the last ten years, over two dozen have died in the gang war between the two groups. The arrested members of the two gangs are involved in cases of extortion, robbery, carjacking, and contract killings.

Gogi and Sunil Maan (before he came to be known as Tillu Tajpuriya) were childhood friends who got sucked into the college politics at Delhi University’s Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur and the events thereafter began their decade-long rivalry.