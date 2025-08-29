Delhi HC slams DLT for not cooperating in building bridge for Rajputana Rifles

The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over Delhi Transco Limited’s (DTL) failure to cooperate in the construction of a Bailey Bridge for the Rajputana Rifles, the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army, located in Delhi Cantonment, and directed the agency to grant the necessary clearance within one week. (HT Archive)

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora issued the direction after the Delhi Cantonment Board’s (DCB) counsel Tarveen Singh Nanda told the court that although the Army was prepared to construct the bridge within 40 days of receiving a clear site, DTL officials—despite attending the meeting—had failed to identify the location of the underground 200-kilowatt electric cable and had not yet issued the necessary NOC (no-objection certificate) for the construction.

“Why are they not cooperating? They can’t do it. DTL officials have stated to participate in the meetings, so there is no reason why they should not cooperate in the responsibility assigned to them to enable the construction of the Bailey bridge,” the bench said.

It added, “The officials who participated in the meeting with DCB shall be personally responsible to ensure that the inspection is done and NOC is issued within one week, failing which stringent action, including action for contempt, would be liable to be taken.”

The order was passed in a petition initiated by the court on its own, based on HT’s report, “A smelly trail from barracks to grounds: Regiment’s daily battle in Delhi”. The report published in May highlighted the plight of 3,000 soldiers from the regiment who were compelled to march through a foul-smelling culvert four times a day to reach their parade ground due to the authorities’ failure to construct a foot over-bridge.

On July 28, the high court had directed the Public Works Department to initiate the process for issuing tenders for construction of an FOB for the Rajputana Rifles, make advance payment of ₹25 lakh to the Army within two weeks for initiating the construction of the Bailey Bridge and take necessary steps for shifting, cutting and pruning of trees for the temporary bridge.

During Friday’s hearing, PWD counsel Dhruv Rohatgi said that ₹25 lakh had been released to the Army and that the tender process for the construction of the FOB had been initiated, with the contract likely to be awarded by September 15.

He also said that PWD had applied for permission from the forest department to cut and relocate trees, but the department had sought certain clarifications.

Taking note of this, the court directed the forest department to decide on the application by September 10 and scheduled the next hearing for September 26.