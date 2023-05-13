World Migratory Bird Day: Avian love under summer skies

In the scorching summer month of May when one hears the sweet songs of birds that have flown from far-off lands, it’s difficult to keep calm. These feathered friends are back, and Delhiites are elated to spot them in the skyline. On Wold Migratory Bird Day (May 13), hear the chirpiness among birders on spotting these winged beauties! Indian Golden Oriole is one among the many migratory bird species that have made their way to Delhi this summer. (Photo: Shellender Singh Rao)

A picture of red whiskered bulbul was recently shared in Indian Birds, the bird-watching community on Facebook.

From the vibrant Indian Pitta to the elegant Black-tailed Godwit, the winged discoveries are making quite a splash on many social media feeds. “Summer is the time when birds often visit the Capital to breed as it is the apt environment for it,” shares Kanwar Bir Singh, creator of Indian Birds, a Facebook bird-watching community. Singh adds, “Be it the golden oriole, Indian courser, oriental pratincole or any other bird who visits the Capital during summers, it’s always a sight to spot them. The community is all about keeping our interest in birdwatching to stay alive even in the busy metro life.”

Zarine Singh, a homemaker, who often captures birds around the city shares her “calming interest” in the activity. She adds, “I often feel that birdwatching demands a lot of patience and discomfort. Amidst the mud, thorns and mosquitoes, one really needs to be invested enough to notice where the little birdies have camouflaged in Nature and then find a way to click them in the best composition possible. My fascination for birds was only strengthened when I realised how amazing Delhi-NCR is for birding in all seasons. The varied types of birds arriving even in the warm summers, makes birding here a pleasure.”

A tweet by Rafoo shows how he witnessed the hatching process of a red vented bulbul.

As a young Delhi-based artist, Rafoo captures the hatching procedure of a red vented bulbul, and shares, “The birds that visit the Capital during this time often stay secluded to indulge in the process of breeding and birthing their babies, as well as helping them soar high thereafter. I almost waited for two weeks before I could spot this amazing sight of the red vented bulbul sprinting out of the egg. It was just so fascinating.”

So, what are you waiting for? Keep some water and food outside for the birdies to show you their nesting magic too!

