Delhi: Nigerian man dies in police custody

A 30-year-old Nigerian national, who was apprehended by the Delhi Police for wrong-side driving, died in the custody of Delhi Police on Sunday, police officials said on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Christian Eze Promise, who was held by police on Sunday from west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

Officials said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the High Commission of Nigeria and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Police identified the deceased as Christian Eze Promise, who was held by police on Sunday from west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

According to police, at around 6pm, teams from special staff were on patrolling duty, when they noticed man on a black scooter near the Rajouri Garden Metro station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “The man was coming from the wrong side of the road. The staff tried to stop him but he sped up. He then rammed his scooty into the police team’s bike. He fell on the road but tried to escape on foot. Police apprehended him afterwords as he rammed into their bike was trying to escape.”

Police said the man was taken to special staff office near Tagore Garden. “The suspect told that he was feeling unwell. He was immediately taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala but was declared brought dead by the doctor,” said the DCP, adding that the post-mortem report in awaited.

Police said that he had come to Delhi a few years back. “His body has been kept in a mortuary in AIIMS, New Delhi. We have informed NHRC, MEA and Nigerian High Commission and other senior officials about the death. They will conduct an enquiry” said the DCP.

Police said they are trying to trace his family and are conducting enquiring locals about his accommodation, job and friends.