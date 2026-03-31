Several parents of students in private unaided schools met officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday and requested his intervention to prevent schools from acting on strike-off notices issued to students over the non-payment of allegedly unapproved fee hikes. Delhi: Parents of 2 schools seek DoE help over strike-off notices

Parents of students of Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar and Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka submitted two separate letters flagging their concerns to the DoE’s private school branch (PSB). HT has seen copies of the letters.

“We humbly request your office to issue an order immediately directing the school to release the report-cum-progress card of my child and withdraw the strike-off notices with immediate effect, take appropriate action against the school for violation of DoE norms, and ensure that no coercive measures are taken against students/parents who have paid the DoE-approved fees,” the letter, signed by five parents of Salwan Public School and submitted to the PSB on March 30, said.

Several parents who spoke to HT alleged that the education department’s inaction has given schools a free hand to operate without effective oversight.

“There are clear rules in place to prevent schools from resorting to such coercive measures, and the DoE has the authority to act against such violations. However, inadequate enforcement of these rules has allowed schools to operate without effective oversight,” said Divya Mattey, a parent of a DPS Dwarka student.

Salwan Public School and DPS Dwarka issued notices to several parents last week, through letters and emails, urging them to clear the outstanding fee for the 2025–26 academic session to avoid their children’s names being struck off in the upcoming 2026–27 session.

In the notice sent to parents, Salwan and DPS said if dues are not cleared by March 31, the names of their children will be struck off. According to parents at least 10 students in Salwan and 25 students in DPS Dwarka are facing the possibility of being stuck off the rolls.

Matey claimed that they had already paid the fees approved by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on time, and alleged that the additional amounts demanded by the schools reflect fee hikes implemented without prior approval from the DoE.

The value parents quoted is 15-20% higher than DoE approved. Throughout the year the parents have paid fees (all months) but there’s a gap in all these month between what school’s demanded and parents paid.

A similar letter was submitted by parents of DPS Dwarka, urging that effective action be taken to protect the interests of children.

“We, the undersigned parents whose children are currently studying in DPS Dwarka, are once again deeply aggrieved by the coercive actions being taken by the school... We trust that the DoE will take swift and effective action to protect the interests of the children,” a letter submitted to the PSB and signed by 25 parents of DPS Dwarka stated.

Queries sent to Salwan Public School, DPS Dwarka, and the DoE did not elicit a response.