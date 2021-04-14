Delhi's 69 out of 94 Covid-19 ICU beds with ventilators fully occupied

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators are fully occupied in 69 of 94 hospitals with such facilities and only 79 beds are vacant, according to data shared on an official app on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Corona App till about 2 PM, in 75 of the 110 hospitals, all COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators had patients.

Out of 1,177 COVID ICU beds with ventilators, only 79 were vacant, while 348 out of 2,130 COVID ICU beds without ventilators were vacant, according to the app.

Also, out of the total 13,680 beds, 9,041 were occupied.

Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday recorded the highest-ever spike of 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst-affected city in the county.

The highest single-day spike till now was in Mumbai at 9,986 cases, followed by Bengaluru (6,387 cases), Chennai (2,105 cases) and Kolkata ( 1,271 cases).

On Tuesday, the positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago.

The 81 deaths in Delhi were the highest since December 3 when 82 deaths were recorded. The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 18, the highest single-day fatality count.

From April 4 to April 13, Delhi has recorded 77,775 COVID-19 cases, witnessing a massive rise of 234 percent. During the same period, 376 people have died due to the disease.

As per the Delhi Corona App, 69 hospitals where no COVID ICU beds with ventilators were vacant included Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (100 such beds in total), Safdarjung Hospital (50), BSA Hospital (30) and Max hospital at Patparganj (10).

Also, Apollo hospital (8) and Fortis hospital at Shalimar Bagh (5 such beds in total) were fully occupied, as per the app.

The 75 hospitals, where COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators were fully used by patients, included LNJP Hospital (100 such beds in total), GTB Hospital (100), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (55) and Max hospital at Patparganj (44 such beds in total).

In Delhi, the cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,50,156, and the death toll is now 11,436, according to the Tuesday health bulletin.