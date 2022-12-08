Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality improves but remains in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality improves but remains in ‘poor’ category

delhi news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:32 AM IST

On Wednesday, AQI was in the “very poor” category with a reading of 304 according to CPCB’s daily 4pm bulletin

The air quality is likely to improve further on Thursday. (HT photo)
The air quality is likely to improve further on Thursday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s air quality improved but it remained in “poor” category on Thursday morning with an air quality index (AQI) value of 284 on the central pollution control board’s (CPCB) city-wise AQI index at 8am.

On Wednesday, AQI was in the “very poor” category with a reading of 304 according to CPCB’s daily 4pm bulletin.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.

Also Read: Construction works allowed again in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The commission for air quality management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR)’s sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Wednesday revoked all measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), just three days after it imposed them when Delhi’s AQI became ‘severe’.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, used by CAQM for its forecasts, the air quality is likely to improve further but will remain in the upper end of the poor category on Thursday.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Friday till Saturday,” added the forecast.

Thursday’s minimum temperature settled at 8.3°C, a degree below the normal for this time of year.

According to the India meteorological department’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out