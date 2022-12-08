Delhi’s air quality improves but remains in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality improved but it remained in “poor” category on Thursday morning with an air quality index (AQI) value of 284 on the central pollution control board’s (CPCB) city-wise AQI index at 8am.

On Wednesday, AQI was in the “very poor” category with a reading of 304 according to CPCB’s daily 4pm bulletin.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.

The commission for air quality management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR)’s sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Wednesday revoked all measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), just three days after it imposed them when Delhi’s AQI became ‘severe’.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, used by CAQM for its forecasts, the air quality is likely to improve further but will remain in the upper end of the poor category on Thursday.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Friday till Saturday,” added the forecast.

Thursday’s minimum temperature settled at 8.3°C, a degree below the normal for this time of year.

According to the India meteorological department’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C on Thursday.