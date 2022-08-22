Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 108 at 7am compared to 117 on Sunday
Delhi’s air quality was in the “moderate” category on Monday morning as the city is likely to have generally overcast weather with expected light rain.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 108 at 7am. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 117 in the “moderate” category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 56% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-28 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected drizzle/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 33-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5) maintains moderate ventilation.”
The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum 27 degrees Celsius on Monday. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and the minimum 26.6 degrees Celsius.
Oppose or defend important personalities on rationality: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Replying to a question, Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently.
‘All govts consult stakeholders while framing any policy’: Manish Sisodia
Delhi's deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said the multiple probes unleashed by central agencies will not expose any wrongdoing by him or the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party are not interested in plugging corruption, but want to stop Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity across the country, he said.
Delhi Air traffic controller tests positive for psychoactive substance
An Air Traffic Controller at the Delhi airport has tested positive for a psychoactive substance and has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator DGCA, sources said on Sunday. The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here was subjected to the drug test. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.
Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS. Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.
Over 800 govt buildings owe Chandigarh MC ₹84 crore in property tax
Over 800 buildings of Punjab, Haryana and central governments in Chandigarh, and even UT administration, are among the list of defaulters, who are being sent recovery notices with a two-week deadline. Guest houses in PU owe MC more than ₹1.21 crore. Similarly, the outstanding tax against different canteen buildings at PU is around ₹3.91 crore. Haryana's mini-secretariat has a pending bill of ₹1.41 crore, Haryana's printing press ₹30 lakh and Haryana Tax Tribunal ₹9.57 lakh.
