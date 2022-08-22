Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected

Delhi’s air quality was in the “moderate” category on Monday morning as the city is likely to have generally overcast weather with expected light rain.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 108 at 7am. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 117 in the “moderate” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 56% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-28 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected drizzle/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 33-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5) maintains moderate ventilation.”

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum 27 degrees Celsius on Monday. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and the minimum 26.6 degrees Celsius.