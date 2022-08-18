Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category amid partly overcast weather
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning as partly overcast weather was expected with a maximum temperature of around 35°C and a minimum 26°C.
According to Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index was (AQI) 69 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 60 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
On Wednesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said that satisfactory air quality is expected till Saturday. “For the next three days...peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-20 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ due to expected light rain spells.”
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 34.4°C, a degree below normal, while the minimum was 24.6°C. Delhi is unlikely to get showers until August 20 when the monsoon trough is expected to shift closer towards northern India again.
BBMP election issue goes back to Supreme Court
The High Court of Karnataka has directed petitioners challenging the ward delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get clarity from the Supreme Court over postponing the elections. Seven different public interest litigations (PILs) are challenging the delimitation exercise carried out in 243 wards of the city's civic agency. The HC therefore directed the petitioners to clarify this from the Supreme Court itself.
Pakistani terrorist killed, constable hurt during operation in Jammu and Kashmir
A LeT 'commander' from Pakistan succumbed to his injuries and a constable injured when the former snatched rifle from the latter and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district late Wednesday, said officials. The deceased terrorist was a commander of terror group LeT, alias Qasim, alias Jehangir of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hussain.
5 of a family among 6 found dead in 2 Jammu houses; police set up SIT
Five members of a family and their employer were found dead in two houses in Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect the deaths to have been caused by poisoning. The police received a call from the sister of one of the deceased, who said that her brother was not responding to calls, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders term Wani’s appointment as state party chief unfortunate
A day after Congress appointed former two-time legislator Vikar Rasool Wani its J&K chief, there is indignation within the party as many leaders have termed the decision unfortunate. The Congress on Tuesday appointed Wani as its Jammu and Kashmir chief and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad the head of the campaign committee. However, Azad who is the senior-most member of the party, refused to be a part of the campaign committee.
Allowing non-locals to vote in J&K will be disastrous: Kashmiri leaders
The top Kashmiri political leaders on Wednesday said that allowing non-locals to vote in the upcoming elections in J&K will be disastrous and will tilt the balance in favour of the BJP. Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said that allowing non-locals to vote in assembly elections will be as disastrous as 1987 rigging. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” MupDP president Mehbooba Muftiweeted.
