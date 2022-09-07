Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 118 at 7am. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Tuesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 64% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to relatively dry atmospheric conditions. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”
The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 26.3 degrees Celsius.
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. A record eight-time legislator from the Belagavi district, Katti held several ministerial posts. “He was my close friend...our families have had a relationship for over 40 years. His father, Vishwanath Katti, was close to my father [SR Bommai],” Bommai said. Katti's father also died of a heart attack and forced his early entry into politics.
Karnataka CM condoles death of minister Umesh Katti: ‘Lost a very close friend’
Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday condoled the death of state minister Umesh Katti who died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday night. Calling him a “very close friend”, CM Bommai said he had some heart issues but "we never thought he would pass away so soon”. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also condoled Katti's demise. Katti entered politics after the death of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.
Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus: NIA
Persons accused of killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here in February this year had developed hatred towards the Hindu community and raised slogans against the activist while hacking him to death, according to a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before the Special Court recently. Amid the hijab (head scarf) row in Karnataka, the activist was hacked to death in full public view.
Bengaluru floods: Congress mocks minister for ‘sleeping’ at review meeting
Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their response to the floods in Bengaluru triggered by torrential rains in the city. The picture was shared after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday. The city has been brought to a standstill as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.
Dileep is a graduate in political science from Govt. Thakur Ranmat Singh College in Rewa. He is also a diploma holder from an ITI in Jabalpur. Currently pursuing B. Ed as a correspondent student at IGNOU in Delhi. Suresh finished his Class 12 and has joined a bachelor’s degree course in sociology as a correspondent student in IGNOU. Both met while students in Yamuna Prasad Sashtri Blind School in Rewa. Dileep was Suresh’s senior by a few years.
