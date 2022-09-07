Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 118 at 7am. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 64% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to relatively dry atmospheric conditions. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 26.3 degrees Celsius.