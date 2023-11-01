Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for fifth consecutive day

Delhi woke up to “very poor” air quality for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. The average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 371 at 11am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Northeast direction on Wednesday. Delhi’s Jama Masjid area on Tuesday. The city’s air quality is unlikely to touch ‘severe’ until November 9, according to the forecasts. (ANI)

According to the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, the air quality is likely to be in the “very poor” category for the next six days. The AQI on Tuesday stood at 354, a slight rise from Monday’s average of 347. Forecasts show that similar conditions will prevail over the next few days and the air quality is unlikely to touch “severe” until November 9.

CPCB data on Wednesday showed that Anand Vihar had an AQI of 417 at 11am, while IGI airport saw an AQI of 349. Mundka recorded an AQI of 411 and Sirifort recorded an AQI of 362.

Delhi’s average AQI has gradually been on the rise for the last few days, with it deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, when the wind direction switched from northwesterly to southeasterly. Northeasterly winds also mean that despite a rise in farm fires across the northern plains, local sources – like vehicles, coupled with transboundary pollution from the neighbouring NCR towns, is contributing to Delhi’s PM 2.5 count more.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday, a degree less than the minimum temperature on Tuesday. The weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies, followed by shallow fog on Thursday. The IMD says clear skies are likely to return during the day after November 3, which may lead to a dip in minimum temperature once more.

