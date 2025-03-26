Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ as maximum temp likely to hover between 38-40°C

Delhi on Wednesday morning recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the third successive day as maximum temperature is expected to hover between 38-40°C. The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 235 at 11am. (HT photo)

The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 235 at 11am. AQI was 234 at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the 24-hour average data by shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is expected to witness clear sky with the maximum temperature likely to be in the range of 38-40°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 17.7°C, which was 0.4°C above normal and 1.7°C more than a day ago.

Increased surface heating during the day will also make nights warmer, with the minimum expected to be between 18-20°C by Thursday, the IMD said.

An IMD official said that Delhi is likely to see mainly clear sky this week. However, strong surface winds with speed of 20-30kmph are likely to be observed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, Tuesday and is expected to remain the same in the coming days, forecasts show.

The Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) said that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the moderate to poor category Thursday and Friday”, it said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.