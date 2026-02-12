Delhi’s Cabinet clears 3 new Metro lines; ’28 finish targeted

The Delhi government’s cabinet, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, has approved three new metro corridors under Phase V(A), nearly two months after the Centre cleared the same projects. The three corridors, spanning around 16km in total, are estimated to cost ₹12,014.91 crore, with the Delhi government’s share pegged at ₹2,940.46 crore, officials said, adding that the project is targeted for completion in 2028 and will provide key links across the city. Gupta said stronger public transport is key to environmental protection and net-zero goals. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Centre had cleared the corridors in the last week of December. The approved stretches include RK Ashram to Indraprastha (via Central Vista), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1 (IGD T-1). Of the 13 stations proposed, 10 will be underground and three elevated, officials said on Wednesday. The Centre and Delhi government hold 50:50 equity in the Delhi Metro.

The chief minister thanked the Prime Minister for his support and said the expansion was a significant step toward implementing his “7-C Vision” for transportation — Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility. Gupta said stronger public transport is key to environmental protection and net-zero goals, adding Metro expansion will make Delhi cleaner and more efficient.

Gupta described the decision as an investment in Delhi’s future that will reduce congestion and help control pollution. “The government aims to provide citizens with a clean, efficient, and integrated transportation system by reducing dependence on private vehicles,” she said.

The RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor will be 9.9km long with nine stations and will pass through the Central Vista area, offering direct connectivity to key administrative, cultural and historic zones. Around 60,000 employees and nearly two lakh daily commuters are expected to benefit. This stretch alone is estimated to cost ₹9,570.40 crore, with ₹2,337.24 crore to be contributed by the Delhi government, officials said.

The Aerocity to IGD T-1 corridor will be 2.26km long with one station and is expected to ease congestion around the airport zone. It will cost ₹1,419.64 crore, of which ₹351.86 crore will be funded by the Delhi government, an official said.

The Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj corridor will span 3.9km with three stations, at an estimated cost of ₹1,024.87 crore, including ₹251.36 crore from the Delhi government.