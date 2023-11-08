Delhi’s Chandni Chowk stares at a sanitation crisis during festive season

The sanitation conditions of Delhi’s redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch worsened on Tuesday due to suspension of maintenance operations by the operator in wake of the non-payment of its dues by the Public Works Department (PWD), said people familiar with the matter. The market is witnessing poor sanitation conditions amid high footfalls during the festive season ahead of Diwali.

According to traders and local market associations, the market is witnessing poor sanitation conditions amid high footfalls during the festive season ahead of Diwali.

Sanjay Bhargava, who heads the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal said that the garbage has not been lifted from the main market area over the last two days while officials from the private concessionaire said that their pending payments have not been released.

“Diwali is less than a week away and thousands of people are visiting the market. During such an important time, the sanitation system has collapsed once again. We faced a similar situation in mid-October when the contractor stopped working due to non-payment of dues. The assurances have not been met,” he added.

Yogesh Singhal, who is the chairman of the Bullion and Jewellers association in Chandni Chowk’s Kuncha Mahajani, said that the whole market was littered with garbage. “The main toilet complexes near the Town Hall are lying locked and women customers are facing inconvenience. It clearly leads to a poor outlook forfhe prestigious market and negatively impacts our business. The government should intervene to resolve the situation,” he added.

There are four toilet complexes on the redeveloped stretch which were managed by the private operator. The work also included daily sweeping, removal of waste and washing street furniture. In September 2021, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated a revamped road between Red Fort and Old Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid — a 1.4km stretch that was pedestrianised as part of the first phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. The sanitation work of the revamped stretch is managed by a private company hired by the Public Works Department.

In a letter dated October 13, the contractor had written to the PWD stating that that there is an outstanding payment of ₹5.5 crore and it shall suspend its services from October 16, 2023 till further direction. The letter also states that clear cut directions should be issued for closure or extension of its contract. The company restarted operations on October 17.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that it is the week of Diwali, time of business rush and the plight of Chandni Chowk, the oldest business center of Delhi, is pitiable. “The sanitation service system of Chandni Chowk has broken down since Monday morning. The government has given the sanitation system of Chandni Chowk to a private company which is not getting the sanitation done since yesterday. Even last month in October, cleaning was not done for 4-5 days. It is said that PWD has not been paying this private sanitation company for four months.”

PWD officials did not respond to the allegations.

A Delhi government spokesperson said that the area has been cleaned and the company has been given an extension.

