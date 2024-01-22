Delhi’s civic body to redo Sarai Kale Khan crematorium

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to execute a ₹5 crore redevelopment plan for its Sarai Kale Khan cremation complex turning it into a modern facility to carry out last rites, officials aware of the matter said. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Nigambodh Ghat, in November. Sarai Kale Khan will be one of the four large cremation complexes in the city and it will help reduce the load on Nigambodh Ghat. (PTI)

The civic body has invited bids for the revamp work estimated to take nine months, an MCD official said on Sunday. “We will be spending around ₹4.93 crore on the project. The site will have new architectural features including a small waterbody, sculptures, landscaped green areas, baradari raised platforms for rituals and VIP funeral sections,” the official said, asking not to be named.

MCD opened the tenders for the project on January 17 and the process will be completed by Tuesday, January 23. “The project would be complete by October-November. Sarai Kale Khan will be one of the four large cremation complexes in the city and it will help reduce the load on Nigam Bodh Ghat,” the official added.

Besides the upgrade work planned for the Punjabi Bagh complex, the civic body has also hired a consultant to develop the Rohini Sector 26 ground as an integrated facility with Hindu, Muslim, and Christian sections. The Nigam Bodh Ghat facility faces an overload due to family beliefs/traditions as well as its facilities being the largest crematorium in the city. “Our idea is that there should be large crematoriums in three different regions of the city so that bodies can be processed in their respective regions,” the official added.

According to the annual birth and death registration report of the Delhi government issued last week, the city recorded 128,106 deaths with an average of 351 deaths every day. According to the registration numbers, 104,764 deaths in Delhi were registered under the Hindu faith, 16,467 were Muslims, 3,690 Sikhs, 781 Christians, and the rest did not specify any religion.

According to the MCD redevelopment plan, a copy of which HT has seen, the Sarai Kale Khan complex will be spread over 15544 sq metre area out of which structures have been proposed in 750 sq metre area and the rest will comprise registration and office of the caretaker, ash room, wood storage area, VIP funeral pyres and integrated green pockets connected with interlocking paver tiles. The civic body plans to retain the existing infant burial section of the facility.

An official explained that at the entrance of the facility, there will be a large Shiva statue facing two ritual baradari raised platforms. “The space will be covered by a pergola. We will develop the body wash area with a Ganga mata statue. The families can register and carry out cleaning rituals at this site. There will also be a large waiting area made of tensile structures facing two clusters of ten pyres each,” the above cited official added. The plan proposes two VIP pyres and waiting areas along with a waterbody. At the rear end, the electric and CNG furnaces will remain operational.

The public health department currently oversees 50 traditional crematoriums, six burial grounds, three cemeteries, eight CNG and one electric crematorium.