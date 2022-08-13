Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 2,031, reports nine deaths

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally dropped on Saturday with the national capital reporting 2,031 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 19,82,433, according to the state health department's bulletin. Nine patients died and 2,260 recuperated during the same period. This was the 11th consecutive day that the daily cases in the national capital were above the 2,000-mark.

The daily Covid positivity rate on Saturday stood at 12.34 per cent, compared to 15.02 per cent on Friday. On Friday, Delhi had reported 2,136 Covid cases and 10 deaths - the highest single-day rise since February 13 when 12 people had died.

The active cases in Delhi are currently at 8,105, the health department's bulletin showed.

Over 16,400 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 11,180 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,279 rapid antigen tests.

As many as 5,563 infected patients are in home isolation and the total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 305.

As many as 13,770 people were inoculated against Covid in the last 24 hours.