Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 2,031, reports nine deaths
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally dropped on Saturday with the national capital reporting 2,031 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 19,82,433, according to the state health department's bulletin. Nine patients died and 2,260 recuperated during the same period. This was the 11th consecutive day that the daily cases in the national capital were above the 2,000-mark.
The daily Covid positivity rate on Saturday stood at 12.34 per cent, compared to 15.02 per cent on Friday. On Friday, Delhi had reported 2,136 Covid cases and 10 deaths - the highest single-day rise since February 13 when 12 people had died.
The active cases in Delhi are currently at 8,105, the health department's bulletin showed.
Over 16,400 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 11,180 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,279 rapid antigen tests.
As many as 5,563 infected patients are in home isolation and the total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 305.
As many as 13,770 people were inoculated against Covid in the last 24 hours.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
