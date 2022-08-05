Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. In the notice issued to heads of schools on Friday, the DoE said that a committee had concluded that other people had appeared in the examination conducted by DSSSB in place of the actual candidates.
According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
While issuing a notice of termination under Rule 5 (1) of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, the DoE asked teachers to explain why their services shouldn’t be terminated within one month.
In the notice, the DoE said the candidates, who gave the exam in 2018, were nominated by DSSSB to various posts and allocated schools following the completion of all formalities. After DSSSB verified the biometrics of candidates in early 2021, it submitted a report detailing the mismatches to the DoE. A committee chaired by the DoE’s district deputy education officer (school) examined the details shared by DSSSB in April this year.
“The committee in its report concluded that some other person had appeared in the examination conducted by DSSSB in place of the actual candidate,” wrote Himanshu Gupta, director, education, in the termination notice.
He noted that the services of the candidates had not been confirmed and they were deemed to be on probation as per guidelines of probation and confirmation in central services. “The officer will be deemed to have successfully completed the probation period if no order confirming, discharging or reverting the officer is issued within eight weeks after the expiry of double the normal period of prescribed probation,” the guidelines say.
The Delhi government did not respond to queries seeking a comment on the matter.
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”.
Ahead of I-Day, Delhi govt to distribute 2.5 million national flags in Capital
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to every Indian to hold a Tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14 as part of the mega celebration of 75 years of India's independence. In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will distribute 2.5 million national flags across the national capital.
