Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers

Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:57 PM IST
In the notice issued to heads of schools on Friday, the DoE said that a committee had concluded that other people had appeared in the examination conducted by DSSSB in place of the actual candidates
While issuing a notice of termination under Rule 5 (1) of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, the DoE asked teachers to explain why their services shouldn't be terminated within one month.
Sadia Akhtar

Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. In the notice issued to heads of schools on Friday, the DoE said that a committee had concluded that other people had appeared in the examination conducted by DSSSB in place of the actual candidates.

According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.

While issuing a notice of termination under Rule 5 (1) of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, the DoE asked teachers to explain why their services shouldn’t be terminated within one month.

In the notice, the DoE said the candidates, who gave the exam in 2018, were nominated by DSSSB to various posts and allocated schools following the completion of all formalities. After DSSSB verified the biometrics of candidates in early 2021, it submitted a report detailing the mismatches to the DoE. A committee chaired by the DoE’s district deputy education officer (school) examined the details shared by DSSSB in April this year.

“The committee in its report concluded that some other person had appeared in the examination conducted by DSSSB in place of the actual candidate,” wrote Himanshu Gupta, director, education, in the termination notice.

He noted that the services of the candidates had not been confirmed and they were deemed to be on probation as per guidelines of probation and confirmation in central services. “The officer will be deemed to have successfully completed the probation period if no order confirming, discharging or reverting the officer is issued within eight weeks after the expiry of double the normal period of prescribed probation,” the guidelines say.

The ​Delhi government did not respond to queries seeking a comment on the matter.

Friday, August 05, 2022
