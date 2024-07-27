Delhi's Finger Print Bureau helps solve 61 burglaries, identify 60 unclaimed bodies

New Delhi, With the help of the Finger Print Bureau, the Delhi Police has solved 150 cases, with maximum number of 61 burglaries among the various crimes in the national capital this year till July 15, official sources said on Saturday. HT Image

The Delhi Police's tally shows the Finger Print Bureau helped identify 60 unidentified or unclaimed bodies and solved 18 theft cases so far this year, the sources said.

In the tally, the bureau helped in solving six murders, two cheating and one case of each of rape, dacoity and robbery.

Apart from this, the bureau helped the Delhi Police in solving 27 cases related to property dispute and impersonation.

In 2023, the police solved 173 cases with the help of the Finger Print Bureau, while it solved 89 cases in 2022.

The official sources said the bureau is the most important component in the forensic examination of any crime scene.

In Delhi, all 15 police district districts have forensic vans with a finger print expert in each of them.

After the finger print collected from the spot matches with the accused, it immensely helps the police not only in solving the crime but also becoming a crucial part as an evidence in the chargesheet in the case, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the Finger Print Bureau comes under the Delhi Police Crime Branch which has a database of five lakh criminals in the national capital.

Cases like burglaries, theft and dacoity are majorly solved with the help of this database, he said.

The Finger Print Bureau unit was established in 1983. It has three centres, with the main branch at Central Delhi's Kamla Market and two other offices in Malviya Nagar and Pusp Vihar in South Delhi.

The unit is equipped with powder and criminal and ultraviolet light techniques besides collecting finger prints with tapes from the spot, another officer said.

In the cases of burglaries or thefts, once the finger print of the suspect lifted from the spot, the bureau experts match them with their data base of criminals. This leads them to solve the crimes.

The data base is known as Automated Finger and Palm Identification System .

The bureau also has mobile finger print devices which help the officials in lifting prints without getting in contact with the surface.

The staff strength of the bureau presently is around 50 proficients, experts and opinion makers, who work daily with the crime team in solving the crimes.

