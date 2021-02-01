IND USA
As many as 140 fresh cases, four more deaths and 211 discharges were added on Sunday which had pushed the total caseload to 622,882.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Delhi’s logs 121 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases further drop to 1,265

Authorities carried out 43,712 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 14,342 were rapid antigen tests and the remaining 29,370 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST

Delhi on Monday added 121 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and three more related deaths which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 635,217 and 10,856 respectively. More than 623,000 people have recovered so far after 214 fresh discharges and the active cases of Covid-19 further dropped to 1,265, according to the Delhi health department’s bulletin. The positivity rate currently stands at 0.28%.

Authorities carried out 43,712 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 14,342 were rapid antigen tests and the remaining 29,370 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who detect positive for Covid-19 out of those who have been tested, currently stands at 0.28%. A total of 640 people are under hospitals/Covid care centres/Covid health centres while 504 were under home isolation, the bulletin showed.

As many as 140 fresh cases, four more deaths and 211 discharges were added on Sunday which had pushed the total caseload to 622,882. Since the beginning of this year, Delhi has seen a considerable decline in its daily tally. On January 27, only 96 new coronavirus disease cases were added, which have been the lowest in the past 10 months.

Also Read| India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget

Health minister Satyendar Jain said that hospital admissions on that day were also the lowest at 37, of which 12 were from outside Delhi. He urged people to keep wearing masks and follow social distancing rules to keep themselves and their families safe.

“First time less than 100 positive cases in the last 10 months. Lowest 37 hospital admissions including 12 persons of outside Delhi. Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,” Jain had tweeted.

Meanwhile, India logged 11,427 new coronavirus disease cases and 118 deaths on Monday taking the country’s tally to over 10.75 million, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. The recovery rate is at 97 per cent with the ministry adding that it is one of the highest globally.

