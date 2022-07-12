Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
Sisodia said the government is working on conserving monuments and heritage structures under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.
“Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country’s evolution over a period of time. These historical buildings have been in a state of neglect for a long time, which has caused enough damage to them. The Kejriwal government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its jurisdiction gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way,” said Sisodia during a review meeting on Monday.
The deputy chief minister shared that the Delhi government plans to set up museums at Dara Shikoh’s library, located inside the Ambedkar University campus at Kashmere Gate, and Qudsia Bagh in Civil Lines, where the government is already carrying out restoration work.
Sisodia added that Malcha Mahal will also get a makeover with the government planning to restore the monument to highlight its historical importance. He informed the second phase of restoration at Azimganj Sarai in Sunder Nagar will also be taken up soon.
He added that the government will illuminate five monuments — Birji Khan’s Tomb in R.K. Puram, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover, and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk — with tricolour lights to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Sisodia said while most monuments in Delhi are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, there are 71 monuments maintained by the Delhi government. “The government is working on the restoration of these monuments and will organise various cultural events to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them,” he said.
15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara
The face is looking back at Sona. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn't touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs the guard at the gate, Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona's face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left.
Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road open for traffic
Commuters can now travel seamlessly from Gurugram to Sohna as the entire 21.65km-long Sohna elevated road has now been made available to the public after the National Highways Authority of India opened the remaining 8.94km section between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur for traffic on a trial basis on Monday afternoon. A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk, which is also a part of the project, was also opened to vehicular traffic around 1pm on Monday.
File data of trees felled illegally in past 3 years: Delhi HC to forest dept
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi government's forest department to furnish data of the trees felled illegally and without permission in the last three years. Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years.
Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when Gupta and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
