Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s positivity rate declines to 7.22% as govt ramps up testing
delhi news

Delhi’s positivity rate declines to 7.22% as govt ramps up testing

After recording a Covid positivity rate of over 10% on Monday, the city saw a slight decline on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 7
A good sign, however, remains that the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations remain a miniscule proportion of the total available hospital beds (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
A good sign, however, remains that the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations remain a miniscule proportion of the total available hospital beds (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 02:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

After recording a Covid positivity rate of over 10% on Monday, the city saw a slight decline on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 7.22%, largely due to enhanced testing measures undertaken by the Delhi government to counter the recent spike in the viral infection.

To be sure, the city added 1,383 new Covid cases on Tuesday, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, which is 323 more than Monday’s count of 1,060 cases. But on Monday, Delhi had conducted 10,506 tests, of which 10.09% samples returned positive, while on Tuesday, it increased testing to 19,165 resulting in a lower positivity rate of 7.22%.

Senior health officials, however, said the city continues to be in the ”red zone” and a possible reason behind the current spike could be the general laxity in wearing masks in public spaces.The administration is keeping a close watch on cases and all preventive measures are being taken to control a further spread in infections, officials said.

“We are holding routine meetings with district officials and we have directed them to ramp up enforcement in their respective areas. We have come to understand that laxity in mask wearing is the major reason for the current spike. People have become complacent,” said a senior health official on Tuesday, asking not to be named.

The official said certain pockets in the city have been identified as the “most complacent” when it comes to mask rules. The worst performing districts are east Delhi, north-east Delhi, north-west Delhi and south-west Delhi, officials said.

Another official said the government, in the coming days, will ramp up testing even more and districts have been directed to set up free testing camps in their respective areas.

Even though cases are increasing, health experts said hospitalisations and deaths continued to be on the lower end, which was a “consolation”.

On Tuesday, one person died of Covid as opposed to six deaths reported on Monday. Of the 9,491 beds reserved in Covid hospitals, only 264 (2.78%) beds were occupied as on Tuesday, leaving 9227 (97.22%) beds vacant.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care medicine, Holy Family Hospital, said currently his hospital has two people in critical care, one who is partially vaccinated and another who is immuno-compromised.

“Even though cases are going up, I am of the opinion that we still have nothing to panic about. The hospitalisations are low and patients who are at risk are those who are either not fully vaccinated or have serious comorbidities,” said Dr Ray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

Topics
delhi covid-19
delhi covid-19
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out