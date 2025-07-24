Delhi's Sarita Vihar flyover to be partially closed from July 25 to August 8 due to repair work

The carriageway from Badarpur to Ashram will be partially closed between July 25 and August 8 in view of scheduled repair and rehabilitation work on the Sarita Vihar flyover, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued on Thursday. The advisory, aimed at minimising public inconvenience, urges commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes.(File/HT Photo)

According to the advisory, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake the repair work over a 15-day period, during which one half of the flyover will remain closed for vehicular movement.

The other half of the carriageway will remain operational to maintain partial traffic flow, it said.

The advisory, aimed at minimising public inconvenience, urges commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes.

Vehicles travelling from Badarpur Border towards Ashram via Mathura Road are advised to take alternate routes due to the partial closure of the flyover.

A suggested route by the advisory is via MB Road, passing through Pul Prahladpur and Lal Kuan, followed by a right turn towards Maa Anandmai Marg.

From Maa Anandmai Marg, commuters should proceed via Crown Plaza and Govindpuri, take a right turn towards Modi Mill Flyover and finally a left turn to access Mathura Road towards Ashram, it said.

Another alternate route includes using the slip road adjacent to the Sarita Vihar flyover, taking a left turn for Okhla Road, then a right turn at Crown Plaza and continuing along Maa Anandmai Marg and Govindpuri.

The commuters should then take a right turn towards Modi Mill Flyover and a left turn to rejoin Mathura Road towards Ashram, it added.

The advisory further stated that the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road from Badarpur towards Sarita Vihar flyover will be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Emergency vehicles will be permitted but are also advised to steer clear of the stretch due to possible congestion, it said.