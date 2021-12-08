Delhi’s temperature likely to drop to 10°C; air quality remains in ‘poor’ zone

New Delhi is likely to see shallow fog on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the minimum temperature likely to drop to 10 degrees Celsius. The forecast says the mercury could go up to 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 25 degrees Celsius.

On the pollution front, New Delhi’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 236 at 7am. The AQI was in the “poor” zone on Tuesday as well.

The union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, “The AQI indicates the upper end of ‘poor’ air quality. For the next four days [December 7-11], winds are likely to be moderate, increasing the ventilation of pollutants. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop gradually. With mostly clear sky conditions during the day time... the net effect is that air quality for the next four days [is] likely to improve gradually, but [remain] in the ‘poor’ category.”