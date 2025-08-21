Delhi’s veterinary department shortages hit stray dog capture, sterilisation

At a time when the issue of stray animals in the national capital is directly under the spotlight, the key department which is expected to control the stray dog and cattle population is not only headless but also suffers from large-scale vacancies across different job profiles ranging form animal catcher field staff, drivers to operate van, inspectors and veterinary officers. According to MCD data, of 649 sanctioned posts in the veterinary department, 277 are vacant, which is a shortfall of 42.68% (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to MCD data, of 649 sanctioned posts in the veterinary department, 277 are vacant, which is a shortfall of 42.68%. The post of director has remained vacant for over nine months, while one of two additional director posts is also unfilled.

A senior municipal official said that the leadership gap is hampering coordination. “The director is expected to steer the department and oversee its functions. Now that a mammoth exercise has been ordered by the court, the manpower would need to be increased, but we don’t have employees even on the sanctioned positions,” the official said.

The Supreme Court recently ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region must be rounded up and housed in shelters “at the earliest”. The court directed authorities to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, begin immediate capture operations, and make “localities free of stray dogs”. A plea seeking a stay on the order has been reserved.

The MCD official said that supervisory roles are severely affected. According to the data, 60% of veterinary officer posts, with 27 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 45, are vacant. Nearly half of veterinary inspector posts, 18 of 38, are also vacant. These officials are expected to provide supervisory oversight, accompany cattle-catching vehicles, and execute vaccination campaigns.

Operational staff shortages are equally severe. The department requires 64 drivers to operate vehicles, but only 27 are currently in position, leaving 57.8% of posts vacant. Among animal catcher field staff, now designated as Multi-Tasking Staff (Veterinary), one-third of the posts are vacant, with 109 vacancies out of 350. Administrative manpower is even thinner. Against 78 sanctioned Junior secretariat assistants, who handle documentation, record-keeping and clerical work, only 26 are in place, and 52 posts are vacant.

Hiring for contractual field staff is underway and in final stages but permanent positions would need longer time for recruitment through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

“We have senior staff who can train and deploy them for catching dogs,” an MCD official said.

Former South Delhi Municipal Corporation veterinary services director Ravindra Sharma described the situation as unprecedented. “If there are not enough drivers, even the existing vans cannot be operated at full efficiency. The veterinary officers ensure that work is carried out in zones, inspections are carried out and accompany vehicles for removal of stray cattle. If there are not enough JSA, the documentation work invariably falls on other officers,” he said.

The veterinary department oversees a wide range of functions. These include the operation of slaughterhouses, licensing of meat shops, checking illegal slaughtering, tackling the cattle menace, and removing unauthorised dairies. It also implements the Animal Birth Control programme for dogs, conducts anti-rabies vaccination drives, and manages monkey-catching operations through contractors who hand over the animals to the wildlife sanctuary at Asola Bhatti mines.