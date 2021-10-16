Delhi: ‘Thak thak’ gang targets Jammu & Kashmir admin official in Khanpur

New Delhi: A deputy labour commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir administration was targeted by two members of a thak-thak gang who fled with her bag containing some cash, her ID and an ATM card in south Delhi’s Khanpur area, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said the 47-year-old woman is a resident of Vasant Kunj. “On Thursday, when the victim was going to Faridabad in a car, two men came on a scooter and signalled her to stop at the Khanpur T-point after claiming that the vehicle was leaking fuel,” said DCP Jaiker.

Police said that her 15-year-old son was also present inside the car but she asked him to stay inside.

According to the DCP, as soon as she stopped the car and got down to check it, one of the miscreants rushed towards her and snatched her sling bag. In the subsequent struggle, she told police that she received a few scratches, and the men sped away in their two-wheeler.

DCP Jaiker said that they have registered a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against unknown persons. Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage around the area to ascertain the identity of the snatchers.

“We are looking at all angles and are further investigating the matter. CCTV cameras installed there are also being scanned,” said the DCP.

Talking about the general modus operandi of thak-thak gangs, another police official said that they usually target people travelling alone. “Once they notice valuables in vehicles, they distract the driver by claiming a flat tyre, or like in this case, a petrol leak. Once the driver opens the door, they quickly steal the valuables and flee.”