Delhiwale| A deserted house: Charting the city, one deserted residence at a time
- The point of this story is to gently tempt you to look out for such a landmark in your part of the city, and to gaze at it from outside, without transgressing, and chart the longitudes and latitudes of such a dwelling in the geography of time.
The metal gate is splotched with red dots of rust. The pane-less windows on the first floor stare out like open wounds. Cobwebs are hanging from window grills.
It is said you can see the world in a grain of sand — in the same way, you may see your teeming city in an empty house that once was full of life. Such as this deserted bungalow, somewhere in Delhi. No need to know its GPS. You’ll find versions of this scattered across the city. Such residences lie in this state because either the owners are living elsewhere, or due to a host of other reasons. The point of this story is to gently tempt you to look out for such a landmark in your part of the city, and to gaze at it from outside, without transgressing, and chart the longitudes and latitudes of such a dwelling in the geography of time.
This particular bungalow is sandwiched between inhabited houses, their walls glowing in coats of glossy expensive paints. This building though is standing like one of the dead cities of Delhi. A ruin like Purana Qila, whose rugged, mossy monuments give away little sense of life in their hey days, but testify of their decline and fall.
The house has a door of jaali on one side. From outside the gate, you easily see a wooden rack slumped against it. A couple of windows, on the upper floor, are blocked by plywood, while others are totally open, and all you see is the utter blackness of the rooms inside. As if instead of eyes, they were just holes on a person’s face. But in some other time, a face must had passed by this window.
The most affecting aspect of the house is the thick carpet of leaves lying in front. They have fallen over the course of several seasons, from a gigantic tree standing just outside. This afternoon the tree leaves are fresh green, but the fallen leaves on the porch are dry and in various shades of brown. In the center, a young plant has spread its green, leafy arms. As if to prove that in spite of adversities, life will create a place.
One day this house will give way to some other building. And then there will be no sign that another world existed before.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics