Delhiwale: A Miranda House poet
- In her early 20s, Ms Sharma is a post-grad student in Miranda House, a college for women.
This Delhi University (DU) student hasn’t been to her college yet. “I belong to the cursed 2020 batch,” says Rangoli Sharma on phone, blaming the pandemic that has forced her campus life to be substituted by online classes. In fact, she is far from Delhi, at her home in Churu, Rajasthan.
In her early 20s, Ms Sharma is a post-grad student in Miranda House, a college for women. Having spent all her life in places other than Delhi, she was looking forward to the experience of being a DU student. Especially because she always viewed its women colleges as “cradles of feminism” where “women can choose to be more of themselves than they can be at any other place; they become kind, opinionated and confident, and I always wished to be one.” With the unpredictability of the ongoing pandemic, there is a possibility of Ms Sharma ending up as a Miranda House alumnus without any personal memories of its canteen and corridors.
She wrote a poem last month, “after seeing requests for oxygens, injections, ventilators and life on social media.”
This is not a love poem
World is always suffering
and people are always dying
but it is only in the times of war
that we are more scared and kinder
for ‘people’ can be us
more than ever this time
as children in 6th grade
we used to discuss world wars
and guessed what the third one would be for
many of us would say “water”
little did we know
it could be on the air we breathe
and dying in the arms of a loved one
could be a fearful act in itself
I can never understand
how does one attempt to write love poems
or one dreams of world peace
or one thinks of building houses
when there is a war going on
a war no one deserved
a war everyone has to be a part of
so, this, is everything but a love poem
for all those who are a part of this war
this, is a poem of rage and helplessness
of suffering and tears
of shattered dreams and smiles
of undone last rituals and unsaid goodbyes
and no, it should not end on a note of hope
for it would have lost its similes and personification
till the time it comes to an end
so, this poem, doesn’t completely rhyme
it rather chooses to be blurry and uncertain
like the times it has been written in
like the person it has been written by
like the world it has been written for
and the only comfort it can offer you
is in the fact that you are not alone.